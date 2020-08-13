Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Summer Strawberry Orange Cups



Nothing says summer quite like a strawberry bursting with juicy flavor. Quick and easy to make, these perfectly portioned desserts feature these delightful fruits!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/6 of recipe

1. Cut 1 cup strawberries into thin slices; place in bottom of 6 (8-ounce) dessert bowls or custard cups.

2. Combine gelatin and cold water in small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add boiling water to softened gelatin; stir until completely dissolved.

3. Combine milk, orange juice concentrate and vanilla in medium bowl; mix well. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Stir in gelatin mixture until well blended. Pour evenly over sliced strawberries in bowls. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until completely set.

4. Slice remaining 1 cup strawberries; arrange on top of each dessert.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 89 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 29 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Fruit.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

