Summer Strawberry Orange Cups

Ingredients
Directions
1. Cut 1 cup strawberries into thin slices; place in bottom of 6 (8-ounce) dessert bowls or custard cups.
2. Combine gelatin and cold water in small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add boiling water to softened gelatin; stir until completely dissolved.
3. Combine milk, orange juice concentrate and vanilla in medium bowl; mix well. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Stir in gelatin mixture until well blended. Pour evenly over sliced strawberries in bowls. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until completely set.
4. Slice remaining 1 cup strawberries; arrange on top of each dessert.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 89 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 29 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Fruit.
