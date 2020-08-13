Summer Strawberry Orange Cups

1. Cut 1 cup strawberries into thin slices; place in bottom of 6 (8-ounce) dessert bowls or custard cups.

2. Combine gelatin and cold water in small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add boiling water to softened gelatin; stir until completely dissolved.

3. Combine milk, orange juice concentrate and vanilla in medium bowl; mix well. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Stir in gelatin mixture until well blended. Pour evenly over sliced strawberries in bowls. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until completely set.

4. Slice remaining 1 cup strawberries; arrange on top of each dessert.