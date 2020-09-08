Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Splenda®’s Four Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

With only 90 calories, 4g of carbohydrate, and ZERO grams of sugar Splenda®’s Four Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are simple and satisfying.
Directions

Yield:
20 servings

Serving size:
1 cookie

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, add peanut butter, Splenda sweetener, egg, and vanilla extract. Stir until combined.

2. Chill mixture for at least 10 minutes.

3. Portion mixture into 1 tablespoon balls and place on an ungreased sheet pan. Press lightly with the tines of a fork to create a crosshatch pattern and flatten each cookie slightly.

4. Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool on sheet pan at least 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.

5. Enjoy while learning how Splenda® Brand Sweeteners can help manage diabetes and reduce added sugars at Splenda.com!

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 90 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 45 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Splenda.

