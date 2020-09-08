Splenda®’s Four Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, add peanut butter, Splenda sweetener, egg, and vanilla extract. Stir until combined.
2. Chill mixture for at least 10 minutes.
3. Portion mixture into 1 tablespoon balls and place on an ungreased sheet pan. Press lightly with the tines of a fork to create a crosshatch pattern and flatten each cookie slightly.
4. Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool on sheet pan at least 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool on sheet pan at least 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 90 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 45 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Categories
Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management
