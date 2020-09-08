Splenda®’s Four Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, add peanut butter, Splenda sweetener, egg, and vanilla extract. Stir until combined.

2. Chill mixture for at least 10 minutes.

3. Portion mixture into 1 tablespoon balls and place on an ungreased sheet pan. Press lightly with the tines of a fork to create a crosshatch pattern and flatten each cookie slightly.

4. Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool on sheet pan at least 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.

5. Enjoy while learning how Splenda® Brand Sweeteners can help manage diabetes and reduce added sugars at Splenda.com!

Made with Splenda® Granulated Sweetener