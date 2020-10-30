Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 36 mini (1 3/4-inch) muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Combine granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in small bowl; set aside.

2. Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg and baking soda in medium bowl; mix well. Beat pumpkin, eggs, butter, milk and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until combined. Gradually add flour mixture, beating well after each addition. Spoon scant tablespoonful batter into each prepared muffin cup.

3. Bake 12 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into centers comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 2 minutes.

4. Working one at a time, dip doughnuts into cinnamon-sugar mixture, turning to coat evenly. Return to wire racks; let stand until set. Serve warm or cool completely.