Diabetes Self-Management

Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts

Perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving and any time in between, these mini-donuts are jam-packed with cinnamon, ginger and pumpkin flavor!
Yield:
36 donuts

Serving size:
2 donuts

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 36 mini (1 3/4-inch) muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Combine granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in small bowl; set aside.

2. Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg and baking soda in medium bowl; mix well. Beat pumpkin, eggs, butter, milk and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until combined. Gradually add flour mixture, beating well after each addition. Spoon scant tablespoonful batter into each prepared muffin cup.

3. Bake 12 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into centers comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 2 minutes.

4. Working one at a time, dip doughnuts into cinnamon-sugar mixture, turning to coat evenly. Return to wire racks; let stand until set. Serve warm or cool completely.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 115 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 28 mg, Sodium: 157 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Pumpkin Custard

Get into a fall state of mind with this indulgent custard, full of pumpkin pie spice and everything nice! Serve warm or chilled. 

Creamy Strawberry-Banana Tart

What’s more divine than the classic flavor combination of strawberry and banana? Indulge your tastebuds with this fun and summery tart recipe!

