Diabetes Self-Management

Pumpkin Custard

Pumpkin Custard

Get into a fall state of mind with this indulgent custard, full of pumpkin pie spice and everything nice! Serve warm or chilled. 
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/2 cup

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray 6 (6-ounce) custard cups with nonstick cooking spray. Place cups in 13×9-inch baking pan. Stir pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and salt in small bowl until blended.

2. Heat milk in small saucepan until steaming but not boiling. Meanwhile, whisk eggs and sugar in medium bowl until smooth. Gradually whisk hot milk into egg mixture. Whisk in pumpkin mixture. Spoon mixture evenly into prepared cups; sprinkle with cherries and granola.

3. Place baking pan in oven; pour boiling water into pan until water reaches halfway up sides of custard cups.

4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until knife inserted into centers comes out clean. Remove cups to wire rack. Serve custards warm or chilled.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 141 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 7 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 107 mg, Sodium: 134 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

