Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie

No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie

Looking for a decadent dessert that's high in flavor but low in carbs? You'll love this tropical pie! And with no baking required, it's perfect for days when you want to stay out of the kitchen and in the sun!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
12 servings

Serving size:
1 slice pie

1. Place water in small microwavable bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over water; let stand 1 minute. Microwave on high 20 seconds or until gelatin is completely dissolved.

2. Combine coconut milk, cream cheese, 8 packets sugar substitute, vanilla, coconut extract and gelatin mixture in blender; blend until smooth. Pour mixture into prepared crust; cover and chill about 4 hours, or until firm.

3. Before serving, toast coconut in small nonstick skillet over low heat until golden brown. Toss coconut with remaining 1 packet sugar substitute; sprinkle over pie. Serve immediately.

 

 

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 118 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 2 mg, Sodium: 175 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Creamy Strawberry-Banana Tart

What’s more divine than the classic flavor combination of strawberry and banana? Indulge your tastebuds with this fun and summery tart recipe!

Summer Strawberry Orange Cups

Nothing says summer quite like a strawberry bursting with juicy flavor. Quick and easy to make, these perfectly portioned desserts feature these delightful fruits!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in