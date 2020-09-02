No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie

1. Place water in small microwavable bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over water; let stand 1 minute. Microwave on high 20 seconds or until gelatin is completely dissolved.

2. Combine coconut milk, cream cheese, 8 packets sugar substitute, vanilla, coconut extract and gelatin mixture in blender; blend until smooth. Pour mixture into prepared crust; cover and chill about 4 hours, or until firm.

3. Before serving, toast coconut in small nonstick skillet over low heat until golden brown. Toss coconut with remaining 1 packet sugar substitute; sprinkle over pie. Serve immediately.