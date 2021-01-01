Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Mocha Crinkle Cookies

In a celebratory mood? These festive, low-carb cookies are the perfect homemade treat for ringing in the New Year!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
about 6 dozen cookies

Serving size:
1 cookie

1. Beat brown sugar and oil in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add sour cream, egg and vanilla; beat until well blended. Combine flour, cocoa, coffee granules, baking soda, salt and pepper in medium bowl; mix well. Beat into brown sugar mixture until well blended. Cover and refrigerate 3 to 4 hours.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place powdered sugar in shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll in powdered sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

3. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of cookies are firm. Do not overbake. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 44 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Protein: 0 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Sodium: 28 mg, Fiber: 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

