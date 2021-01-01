Mocha Crinkle Cookies

1. Beat brown sugar and oil in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add sour cream, egg and vanilla; beat until well blended. Combine flour, cocoa, coffee granules, baking soda, salt and pepper in medium bowl; mix well. Beat into brown sugar mixture until well blended. Cover and refrigerate 3 to 4 hours.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place powdered sugar in shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll in powdered sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

3. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of cookies are firm. Do not overbake. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.