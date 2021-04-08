Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Keto Macaroons

Keto Macaroons

A twist on the classic Italian dessert, these keto coconut macaroons are a cinch to prepare. Make with or without the optional chocolate chips — either way, they're sure to put a smile on your face!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
12 servings

Serving size:
1 macaroon

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients well by mixing with your hands.

2. Wet your hands and then place 1 1/2 tablespoons of macaroon mixture on the baking sheet. Repeat this step with the remaining mixture, spacing macaroons about an inch apart.

3. Bake macaroons until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 142 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Fat: 13 g, Sodium: 33 mg

Categories

Dessert Kid-friendly Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Paleo Vegetarian

Courtesy of Lisa Cantkier.

Something Else?

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Get all the chocolatey flavor you love without any of the flour! This decadent gluten-free cake is sure to delight.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in