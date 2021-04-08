Keto Macaroons

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients well by mixing with your hands.

2. Wet your hands and then place 1 1/2 tablespoons of macaroon mixture on the baking sheet. Repeat this step with the remaining mixture, spacing macaroons about an inch apart.

3. Bake macaroons until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Allow to cool.