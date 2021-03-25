Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

Looking for a diabetes-friendly treat? These keto cookies use an almond flour base and sugar-free chocolate chips to make a delightful dessert that's low in carbs but high in flavor!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
12 servings

Serving size:
1 cookie

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Stir dry ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Add in wet ingredients to form a dough.

4. Shape into 1-inch balls.

5. Place cookie balls on a cookie tray and bake on center rack for 10 to 12 minutes.

6. Allow cookies to cool and firm up for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 86 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Fat: 8 g, Sodium: 32 mg

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management

Courtesy of Lisa Cantkier.

Something Else?

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Get all the chocolatey flavor you love without any of the flour! This decadent gluten-free cake is sure to delight.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in