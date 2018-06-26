Ice Cream Cake

Directions

Spray 10-inch springform pan or deep-dish pie pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Place sugar cone crumbs in small bowl. Stir in butter until crumbs are evenly moistened. Press crumbs onto bottom and partially up side of prepared pan. Refrigerate 20 minutes.

Spread one pint of ice cream into crust with rubber spatula. Freeze 30 minutes or until firm. Spread remaining pint of ice cream over first layer. Freeze 30 minutes or until firm. Spread whipped topping over ice cream; freeze 2 hours or until firm. If desired, drizzle with fudge sauce after 30 minutes.

Let soften in refrigerator 15 to 30 minutes; slice into wedges to serve.

Tip: To finely crush sugar cones, place in resealable plastic bag. Remove excess air from bag; seal. Press rolling pin on top of cones to break into pieces. Continue pressing until evenly crushed.