Hidden Pumpkin Pies

Hidden Pumpkin Pies

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups solid-pack pumpkin
  • 1 cup fat-free evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cup cholesterol-free egg substitute or 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup sugar substitute*
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla, divided
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice**
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/3 cup honey

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine pumpkin, evaporated milk, egg substitute, sugar substitute, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice in large bowl; mix well. Pour into 6 (6-ounce) custard cups or soufflé dishes. Place in shallow baking dish or pan. Pour boiling water around custard cups to depth of 1 inch. Bake 25 minutes or until set.

Meanwhile, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add honey, beating until stiff peaks form.

Spread egg white mixture over tops of hot pumpkin pies. Bake 8 to 12 minutes or until tops of pies are golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve warm.

*Note: This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.

**Note: Or substitute 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, and 1/8 teaspoon each ground allspice and ground nutmeg.

Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1 pie.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 148 calories, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 8 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 54 mg, Sodium: 133 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat.

 

