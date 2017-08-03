Home > Recipes > Desserts & Sweets > Fig Bars

Fig Bars

Fig Bars

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup dried figs
  • 6 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup quick oats
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 tablespoons fat-free (skim) milk
  • 1 ounce reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 1/3 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine figs, water and granulated sugar in food processor or blender; process until figs are finely chopped. Set aside.

Combine flour, oats, baking powder, and salt in medium bowl. Add oil and just enough milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until mixture forms a ball.

On lightly floured surface, roll dough into 12×9-inch rectangle. Place dough on prepared cookie sheet. Spread fig mixture in 2-1/2-inch-wide strip lengthwise down center of rectangle. Make cuts almost to filling at 1/2-inch intervals on both 12-inch sides. Fold strips over filling, overlapping and crossing in center. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla in small bowl; mix well. Drizzle over bars. Cut into 12 pieces to serve.

Yield: 12 servings. Serving size: 1 bar (1/12 of total recipe).

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 104, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 18 g, Sodium: 93 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

 

