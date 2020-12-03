Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Eggnog Sandwich Cookies

Eggnog Sandwich Cookies

Nothing says Christmas quite like eggnog! Get in the holiday spirit with these festive eggnog-themed cookies.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
about 6 dozen sandwich cookies

Serving size:
1 cookie

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease cookie sheets.

2. Beat 1 cup butter and 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk; beat until blended. Add sour cream; beat until well blended. Combine flour and salt in small bowl; gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until well blended.

3. Shape teaspoonfuls of dough into balls. Place on prepared cookie sheets; flatten slightly. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, nutmeg and ginger in small bowl; sprinkle over cookies.

4. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool on cookie sheets 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

5. Beat 1/2 cup butter and shortening in medium bowl until well blended. Add powdered sugar and brandy; beat until well blended. Spread or pipe filling on flat side of half of cookies. Top with remaining cookies, flat side down.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 92 calories, Carbohydrates: 11 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 14 mg, Sodium: 10 mg

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management



