Eggnog Sandwich Cookies

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease cookie sheets.

2. Beat 1 cup butter and 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk; beat until blended. Add sour cream; beat until well blended. Combine flour and salt in small bowl; gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until well blended.

3. Shape teaspoonfuls of dough into balls. Place on prepared cookie sheets; flatten slightly. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, nutmeg and ginger in small bowl; sprinkle over cookies.

4. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool on cookie sheets 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

5. Beat 1/2 cup butter and shortening in medium bowl until well blended. Add powdered sugar and brandy; beat until well blended. Spread or pipe filling on flat side of half of cookies. Top with remaining cookies, flat side down.