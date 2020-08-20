Creamy Strawberry-Banana Tart

1. Place thawed strawberries and 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate in blender or food processor; blend until smooth.

2. Combine sugar and gelatin in medium saucepan. Stir in strawberry mixture until well blended. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until boiling.

3. Stir about half of strawberry mixture into beaten egg whites. Return mixture to saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat about 2 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Do not boil. Pour into large bowl. Refrigerate 2 to 21/2 hours, or until mixture mounds when spooned, stirring occasionally.

4. Cut half of ladyfingers in half crosswise. Arrange around edge of 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Place remaining ladyfingers in bottom of pan, cutting to fit. Blend remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons orange juice concentrate and water in small bowl. Drizzle over ladyfingers in pan.

5. Fold whipped topping and banana into strawberry mixture; spoon into ladyfinger crust. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Sprinkle with sprinkles, if desired. Cut into 10 slices.