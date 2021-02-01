Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chocolate Mint Sandwich Cookies

Chocolate Mint Sandwich Cookies

The best kind of sandwiches are the ones made with cookies, dipped in chocolate, and without all the added sugar! These beauties are also gluten-free
0 Reviews
Ingredients

  • Cookie Base:
  • Cream Filling:
  • Chocolate Coating:

Directions

Make the cookies:

1. Heat oven to 350°F and line a large cookie sheet with parchment.

2. Whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, sweetener and xanthan gum.

3. Cut in the soft butter and 1 tbsp cold water until a stiff dough forms. Use your hands to work the dough, and if it’s too stiff, add another tbsp of water.

4. Place the dough on a large piece of parchment and cover with plastic cling wrap. Roll into a thin round, about 1/4 inch thick, and use a round 2-inch cookie cutter (or small glass!) to cut the dough and place cookies on the prepared baking sheet.

5. Re-roll the scraps and repeat until you are out of dough. Bake the cookies for 8–12 minutes; let cool before filling.

Make the filling:

1. Combine butter, powdered sweetener, and mint extract in a medium mixing bowl. Beat together until smooth, add the heavy cream, and continue to beat until light and fluffy. Taste and adjust the mint flavor to your preference.

2. Spread or pipe filling onto half of the cooled cookies and top with another to make a sandwich.

3. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil, stir in mint extract.

4. Dip or drizzle in minty chocolate and arrange on a piece of wax paper or parchment. Let cool and serve!

Categories

Dessert Kid-friendly Gluten Free Vegetarian

Copyright Lily’s.

Reviews

