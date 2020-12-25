Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Chocolate Cinnamon Cake

Chocolate Cinnamon Cake

Few flavors capture the holiday season quite like cinnamon! If you're looking to get in the spirit with a homemade treat, you can't go wrong with this festive cake.
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
18 to 20 servings

Serving size:
1/18 to 1/20 of recipe

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 13×9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Combine cake mix, water, egg substitute, oil, coffee granules and cinnamon in large bowl. Mix according to package directions. Spread batter in prepared pan.

3. Bake 25 to 27 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Just before serving, sift powdered sugar over cake. (Use stencils to create designs, if desired.)

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 170 calories, Carbohydrates: 22 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 256 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

Categories

Dessert Cake Entertaining Kid-friendly Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Eggnog Sandwich Cookies

Nothing says Christmas quite like eggnog! Get in the holiday spirit with these festive eggnog-themed cookies.

Pumpkin Custard

Get into a fall state of mind with this indulgent custard, full of pumpkin pie spice and everything nice! Serve warm or chilled. 

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in