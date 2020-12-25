Chocolate Cinnamon Cake

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 13×9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Combine cake mix, water, egg substitute, oil, coffee granules and cinnamon in large bowl. Mix according to package directions. Spread batter in prepared pan.

3. Bake 25 to 27 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Just before serving, sift powdered sugar over cake. (Use stencils to create designs, if desired.)