Home > Recipes > Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics > Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Diabetic Cooking

Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Print Text Size: A A A

Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain nonfat yogurt
  • 1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Stir yogurt, half-and-half, sugar, and vanilla in medium bowl until well blended.

Freeze yogurt mixture in ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions until soft. Add chocolate chips; freeze until firm.

Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1/3 cup.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 87 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 4 mg, Sodium: 52 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

 

See more Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.