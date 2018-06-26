Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Advertisement
Ingredients
- 1 cup plain nonfat yogurt
- 1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
Stir yogurt, half-and-half, sugar, and vanilla in medium bowl until well blended.
Freeze yogurt mixture in ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions until soft. Add chocolate chips; freeze until firm.
Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1/3 cup.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 87 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 4 mg, Sodium: 52 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.
