Chocolate Chip Angel Food Cake Kabobs with Strawberry Sauce

Desserts & Sweets

Chocolate Chip Angel Food Cake Kabobs with Strawberry Sauce

Ingredients

  • Kabobs:
  • 1 package (16 ounces) angel food cake mix
  • 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 24 small fresh strawberries
  • Strawberry Sauce (recipe follows)
  • Strawberry Sauce:
  • 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Directions

Kabobs:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare cake mix according to package directions; stir chocolate chips into batter. Gently spoon batter into 3 (8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch) loaf pans.

Bake 28 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pans on wire racks. Remove from pans; wrap and freeze 2 cakes for another use. Cut third cake into 6 slices; gently tear or cut each slice into 4 pieces.

Alternate 3 cake pieces and 3 strawberries on each of 8 wooden skewers. Serve with Strawberry Sauce.

Strawberry Sauce:
Combine strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in small saucepan. Whisk water and cornstarch in small bowl until smooth and well blended; stir into strawberry mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 1 minute or until thickened, stirring constantly. Purée mixture using hand-held immersion blender or transfer mixture to food processor or blender; process until smooth.

Yield: 8 servings . Serving size: 1 skewer with 2 tablespoons sauce.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 130, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 140 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch.

 

