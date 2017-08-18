Chocolate Chip Angel Food Cake Kabobs with Strawberry Sauce

Directions

Kabobs:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare cake mix according to package directions; stir chocolate chips into batter. Gently spoon batter into 3 (8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch) loaf pans.

Bake 28 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pans on wire racks. Remove from pans; wrap and freeze 2 cakes for another use. Cut third cake into 6 slices; gently tear or cut each slice into 4 pieces.

Alternate 3 cake pieces and 3 strawberries on each of 8 wooden skewers. Serve with Strawberry Sauce.

Strawberry Sauce:

Combine strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in small saucepan. Whisk water and cornstarch in small bowl until smooth and well blended; stir into strawberry mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 1 minute or until thickened, stirring constantly. Purée mixture using hand-held immersion blender or transfer mixture to food processor or blender; process until smooth.