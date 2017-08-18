Chocolate Chip Angel Food Cake Kabobs with Strawberry Sauce

Ingredients
- Kabobs:
- 1 package (16 ounces) angel food cake mix
- 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
- 24 small fresh strawberries
- Strawberry Sauce (recipe follows)
- Strawberry Sauce:
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Directions
Kabobs:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare cake mix according to package directions; stir chocolate chips into batter. Gently spoon batter into 3 (8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch) loaf pans.
Bake 28 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pans on wire racks. Remove from pans; wrap and freeze 2 cakes for another use. Cut third cake into 6 slices; gently tear or cut each slice into 4 pieces.
Alternate 3 cake pieces and 3 strawberries on each of 8 wooden skewers. Serve with Strawberry Sauce.
Strawberry Sauce:
Combine strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in small saucepan. Whisk water and cornstarch in small bowl until smooth and well blended; stir into strawberry mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 1 minute or until thickened, stirring constantly. Purée mixture using hand-held immersion blender or transfer mixture to food processor or blender; process until smooth.
Yield: 8 servings . Serving size: 1 skewer with 2 tablespoons sauce.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 130, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 140 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.