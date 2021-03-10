1. Cut avocados in half, remove pits, and scrape out the edible flesh into a food processor.

2. Add frozen banana pieces and vanilla extract to food processor. Tip: Peel and slice ripe bananas and keep in freezer to have prefrozen and on hand.

3. Process ingredients together until the mixture is smooth. Splash with milk as needed to soften the mixture. You may need to stop processing and scrape the edges a time or two.

4. Once smooth, lightly mix optional add-ins. (Read on for tasty flavor combinations!)

5. Serve and enjoy, or freeze until use. Once frozen, the ice cream may need to be thawed prior to serving.

*Note: Nutrition per serving using unsweetened vanilla almond milk without optional flavor add-ins.

Optional flavor add-ins

Chocolate Mint

Use fresh mint or mint extract for a soothing ice cream product. Mix in a few dark chocolate chips or cocoa nibs for the ultimate mint chocolate concoction!

Berry Cool

Mix in or top avocado ice cream with fresh or frozen berries. Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are “berry” cool ice cream contenders!

Citrus

Squeeze fresh lemon or orange juice into ice cream for an invigorating, citrusy flavor.

Hawaiian

For an extra-tropical treat, mix fresh or canned pineapple into ice cream. Top with shredded coconut and macadamia nuts for added crunch.

Pumpkin Spice

The spicy flavors of pumpkin pie meet the freshness of ice cream! Blend canned pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg in food processor with avocado mixture. Top with toasted pecans for a light crunch.

Nutty Monkey

Mix in natural peanut butter, sliced bananas and chopped peanuts for a treat that not only monkeys will love!

Peaches ‘n Cream

Enjoy the freshness of ripe peaches by adding them into this creamy treat.