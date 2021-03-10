Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Avocado Ice Cream

Avocado Ice Cream

Looking to get your green on for St. Patrick's Day? You'll love this emerald-colored homemade ice cream treat, courtesy of bistroMD dietitians! Featuring a creamy avocado base sweetened with bananas, it requires just a few easy steps to prepare.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1/2 cup

1. Cut avocados in half, remove pits, and scrape out the edible flesh into a food processor.

2. Add frozen banana pieces and vanilla extract to food processor. Tip: Peel and slice ripe bananas and keep in freezer to have prefrozen and on hand.

3. Process ingredients together until the mixture is smooth. Splash with milk as needed to soften the mixture. You may need to stop processing and scrape the edges a time or two.

4. Once smooth, lightly mix optional add-ins. (Read on for tasty flavor combinations!)

5. Serve and enjoy, or freeze until use. Once frozen, the ice cream may need to be thawed prior to serving.

*Note: Nutrition per serving using unsweetened vanilla almond milk without optional flavor add-ins.

Optional flavor add-ins

Chocolate Mint

Use fresh mint or mint extract for a soothing ice cream product. Mix in a few dark chocolate chips or cocoa nibs for the ultimate mint chocolate concoction!

Berry Cool

Mix in or top avocado ice cream with fresh or frozen berries. Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are “berry” cool ice cream contenders!

Citrus

Squeeze fresh lemon or orange juice into ice cream for an invigorating, citrusy flavor.

Hawaiian

For an extra-tropical treat, mix fresh or canned pineapple into ice cream. Top with shredded coconut and macadamia nuts for added crunch.

Pumpkin Spice

The spicy flavors of pumpkin pie meet the freshness of ice cream! Blend canned pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg in food processor with avocado mixture. Top with toasted pecans for a light crunch.

Nutty Monkey

Mix in natural peanut butter, sliced bananas and chopped peanuts for a treat that not only monkeys will love!

Peaches ‘n Cream

Enjoy the freshness of ripe peaches by adding them into this creamy treat.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 140 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g net carbs, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 9 g

Categories

Dessert Kid-friendly Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright bistroMD.

