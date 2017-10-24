Home > Recipes > Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics > Apple Pecan Spice Squares

Diabetic Cooking

Apple Pecan Spice Squares

Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Apple Pecan Spice Squares

Ingredients

  • 1 package (about 15 ounces) spice or carrot cake mix
  • 1 1/4 cups water, divided
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt
  • 1/2 cup pecan pieces
  • 1 unpeeled tart apple (such as Granny Smith), sliced
  • 1 unpeeled baking apple (such as Red Delicious), sliced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)
  • 1 unpeeled ripe pear, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon sucraslose-based sugar substitute
  • 1 tablespoon margarine or butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla or vanilla, butter and nut flavoring

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray jelly-roll pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Beat cake mix, 1 cup water, eggs, and yogurt in medium bowl according to package directions. Pour batter into prepared pan; smooth top.

Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

Cook and stir pecans in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat about 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to plate; set aside.

Add remaining 1/4 cup water, apples, pear, lemon juice, cinnamon, and nutmeg to same skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 3 minutes or until fruit is crisp-tender. Remove from heat; gently stir in sugar substitute, margarine, vanilla, and pecans. Spoon evenly over cooled cake. Cut into 24 squares.

Yield: 24 servings. Serving size: 1 dessert square.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 132 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 27 mg, Sodium: 158 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

 

