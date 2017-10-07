Home > Recipes > Desserts & Sweets > Apple and Oatmeal Cookie Crumble

Apple and Oatmeal Cookie Crumble

Desserts & Sweets

Apple and Oatmeal Cookie Crumble

Ingredients

  • 6 cups diced unpeeled apples
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla, butter and nut flavoring or 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 3/4 cup oatmeal cookie mix
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat 11×7-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together apples, water, raisins, cinnamon, and flavoring in large bowl. Transfer to pan. Set aside.

Stir cookie mix and oil with fork in medium bowl until well mixed. Sprinkle evenly over apple mixture. Bake 17 minutes or until apples are tender. Let stand 30 minutes before serving.

Tip: Vanilla, butter, and nut flavoring is sold near the vanilla extract.

Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 169 calories, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 69 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1/2 Fruit.

 

