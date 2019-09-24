Apple Cinnamon Grill

Filled with cream cheese, Granny Smith apple, and low-sugar red raspberry preserves on cinnamon raisin bread, this grilled sandwich is out of this world!
Ingredients
- 4 teaspoons vegetable-oil-and-yogurt spread
- 8 slices whole grain cinnamon raisin bread
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 medium Granny Smith apple (about 5 ounces), thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup low-sugar red raspberry preserves
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
1. Spread 1/2 teaspoon spread onto one side of bread slices. Spread 1 tablespoon cream cheese on opposite side of four bread slices. Arrange apple slices over cream cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon preserves on opposite side of remaining four bread slices; sprinkle with cinnamon. Place on top of apples to create sandwich.
2. Spray large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Grill sandwiches 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
Yield: 4 servings.
Serving size: 1 sandwich.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 265 calories, Carbohydrates: 36 g, Protein: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 8 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 300 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.
