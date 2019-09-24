Apple Cinnamon Grill

Filled with cream cheese, Granny Smith apple, and low-sugar red raspberry preserves on cinnamon raisin bread, this grilled sandwich is out of this world!

Directions

1. Spread 1/2 teaspoon spread onto one side of bread slices. Spread 1 tablespoon cream cheese on opposite side of four bread slices. Arrange apple slices over cream cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon preserves on opposite side of remaining four bread slices; sprinkle with cinnamon. Place on top of apples to create sandwich.

2. Spray large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Grill sandwiches 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.