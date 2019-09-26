Angelic Macaroons

These delicate and fluffy macaroons are the perfect party treat. Flaked with sweetened coconut, the low-carb cookies are a hit at any party!
Ingredients
- 1 package (about 16 ounces) angel food cake mix
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 package (14 ounces) sweetened flaked coconut, divided
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds, coarsely chopped
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
2. Beat cake mix, water, and almond extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add half of coconut; beat until blended. Add remaining coconut and almonds; beat until well blended. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets.
3. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on cookie sheets 3 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.
Yield: Makes 40 cookies .
Serving size: 1 cookie.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 94 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Sodium: 86 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Diabetic Carb Count, 1 Bread/Starch.
