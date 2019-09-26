Angelic Macaroons

These delicate and fluffy macaroons are the perfect party treat. Flaked with sweetened coconut, the low-carb cookies are a hit at any party!

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2. Beat cake mix, water, and almond extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add half of coconut; beat until blended. Add remaining coconut and almonds; beat until well blended. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets.

3. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on cookie sheets 3 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.