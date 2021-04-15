Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Zucchini-Tomato Frittata

Zucchini-Tomato Frittata

Jam-packed with veggies, including zucchini, tomato, broccoli, onion and bell peppers, this low-carb egg dish is a nutrient-rich way to start your day!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 frittata wedge

1. Preheat broiler. Spray 10-inch ovenproof skillet with cooking spray. Place zucchini, broccoli and bell pepper in skillet; cook and stir over high heat 3 to 4 minutes, or until crisp-tender.

2. Combine whole eggs, egg whites, cottage cheese, tomatoes, onions, basil and ground red pepper in medium bowl; mix well. Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet. Cook, uncovered, gently lifting sides of frittata so uncooked egg flows underneath. Cook 7 to 8 minutes, or until frittata is almost firm and golden brown on bottom. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with parmesan.

3. Broil about 5 inches from heat 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown on surface. Garnish with paprika, if desired. Cut into 4 wedges. Serve immediately.

*Note: Or, substitute with cholesterol-free egg substitute to equal 6 large eggs.

**Note: To rehydrate sun-dried tomatoes, pour 1 cup boiling water over tomatoes in small bowl. Let soak 5 to 10 minutes, or until softened; drain well.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 160 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 16 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 163 mg, Sodium: 305 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 1/2 Vegetable, 1 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Breakfast Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

