Zucchini-Tomato Frittata

1. Preheat broiler. Spray 10-inch ovenproof skillet with cooking spray. Place zucchini, broccoli and bell pepper in skillet; cook and stir over high heat 3 to 4 minutes, or until crisp-tender.

2. Combine whole eggs, egg whites, cottage cheese, tomatoes, onions, basil and ground red pepper in medium bowl; mix well. Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet. Cook, uncovered, gently lifting sides of frittata so uncooked egg flows underneath. Cook 7 to 8 minutes, or until frittata is almost firm and golden brown on bottom. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with parmesan.

3. Broil about 5 inches from heat 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown on surface. Garnish with paprika, if desired. Cut into 4 wedges. Serve immediately.

*Note: Or, substitute with cholesterol-free egg substitute to equal 6 large eggs.

**Note: To rehydrate sun-dried tomatoes, pour 1 cup boiling water over tomatoes in small bowl. Let soak 5 to 10 minutes, or until softened; drain well.