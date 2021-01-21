Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Cherry-Orange Oatmeal

Looking for a hearty breakfast to start the day? You can't go wrong with a comforting bowl of this stick-to-your-ribs recipe!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
3/4 cup oatmeal

1. Set aside eight orange segments and four cherries for garnish.

2. Combine water, remaining orange segments and cherries, oats, cocoa and sugar substitute in medium microwavable bowl. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Stir; microwave 4 minutes.

3. Divide mixture evenly among four serving bowls. Garnish with reserved oranges and cherries.

*Note: This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 150 calories, Carbohydrates: 39 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 6 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 1/2 Fruit.

Categories

Breakfast Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

