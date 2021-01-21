Cherry-Orange Oatmeal

Ingredients
Directions
1. Set aside eight orange segments and four cherries for garnish.
2. Combine water, remaining orange segments and cherries, oats, cocoa and sugar substitute in medium microwavable bowl. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Stir; microwave 4 minutes.
3. Divide mixture evenly among four serving bowls. Garnish with reserved oranges and cherries.
*Note: This recipe was tested with sucralose-based sugar substitute.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 150 calories, Carbohydrates: 39 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 6 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 1/2 Fruit.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.