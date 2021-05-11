Breakfast Trail Mix

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Combine all ingredients except salt in skillet and cook 3 minutes, or until almonds are beginning to lightly brown. Stir frequently and separate bits of lemon peel while stirring.

2. Remove from heat. Transfer to cookie sheet and spread in single layer.

3. Sprinkle evenly with salt and cool completely. Store cooled mixture in airtight container at room temperature.

*Note: You may use oatmeal square cereal or high-protein, high-fiber breakfast cereal clusters.