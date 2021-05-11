Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Breakfast Trail Mix

Breakfast Trail Mix

On the go and looking for a portable breakfast to keep you fueled for the day ahead? You have to give our high-fiber trail mix a try! This make-ahead meal contains just six ingredients and stores well at room temperature.
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
3/4 cup per serving

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Combine all ingredients except salt in skillet and cook 3 minutes, or until almonds are beginning to lightly brown. Stir frequently and separate bits of lemon peel while stirring.

2. Remove from heat. Transfer to cookie sheet and spread in single layer.

3. Sprinkle evenly with salt and cool completely. Store cooled mixture in airtight container at room temperature.

*Note: You may use oatmeal square cereal or high-protein, high-fiber breakfast cereal clusters.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 255 calories, Carbohydrates: 26 g, Protein: 9 g, Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 240 mg, Fiber: 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 2 1/2 Fat.

Categories

Breakfast Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Zucchini-Tomato Frittata

Jam-packed with veggies, including zucchini, tomato, broccoli, onion and bell peppers, this low-carb egg dish is a nutrient-rich way to start your day!

Cherry-Orange Oatmeal

Looking for a hearty breakfast to start the day? You can’t go wrong with a comforting bowl of this stick-to-your-ribs recipe!

