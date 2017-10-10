Apple-Cheddar Scones

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine all-purpose flour, white whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and baking soda in large bowl; mix well. Stir in apple and cheese until well blended.

Whisk applesauce, egg, milk and butter in small bowl until smooth and well blended. Stir into flour mixture until moistened. (Dough will be sticky.)

Knead dough on floured surface 5 times. Pat and stretch into 8-inch circle. Slice diagonally into 10 pieces. Place on prepared baking sheet. Spray tops with cooking spray.

Bake 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove to wire rack; serve warm or cool completely.