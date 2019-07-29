Almond French Toast with Peach Compote

Topped with Peach Compote, our flavorsome Almond French Toast is the ultimate Sunday morning breakfast food with the family.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons sucralose-based sugar substitute
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided
- 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen peeled and sliced peaches, thawed and drained
- 2 tablespoons no-sugar-added peach fruit spread
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup fat-free (skim) milk
- 3 tablespoons sucralose-based sugar substitute
- 2 eggs
- 2 egg whites
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 4 slices multigrain bread
- 1/3 cup sliced almonds
Directions
1. For Peach Compote, stir 3 tablespoons sugar substitute into 1/3 cup water in medium saucepan until dissolved. Add peaches; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until peaches soften.
2. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons water with fruit spread in small bowl; stir into peach mixture in saucepan. Cook 1 minute or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in cinnamon. Cover; keep warm.
3. For Almond French Toast, combine milk and 3 tablespoons sugar substitute in large shallow dish; whisk until sugar substitute dissolves completely. Whisk in eggs, egg whites, almond extract and salt. Place bread in dish and let stand, turning once, about 3 minutes or until egg mixture is absorbed. Sprinkle both sides of bread slices evenly with almonds, pressing to adhere.
4. Spray griddle or large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Place bread slices on griddle; cook, turning once, 2 to 3 minutes per side or until lightly browned. Serve toast topped with Peach Compote.
Yield: 4 servings.
Serving size: 1 toast slice with 1/4 cup compote.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 277 calories, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Protein: 12 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 106 mg, Sodium: 222 mg, Fiber: 7 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Fruit, 1 Meat.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.