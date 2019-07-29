Almond French Toast with Peach Compote

Topped with Peach Compote, our flavorsome Almond French Toast is the ultimate Sunday morning breakfast food with the family.

Preparation time: Approximately 25 minutes.

Directions

1. For Peach Compote, stir 3 tablespoons sugar substitute into 1/3 cup water in medium saucepan until dissolved. Add peaches; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until peaches soften.

2. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons water with fruit spread in small bowl; stir into peach mixture in saucepan. Cook 1 minute or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in cinnamon. Cover; keep warm.

3. For Almond French Toast, combine milk and 3 tablespoons sugar substitute in large shallow dish; whisk until sugar substitute dissolves completely. Whisk in eggs, egg whites, almond extract and salt. Place bread in dish and let stand, turning once, about 3 minutes or until egg mixture is absorbed. Sprinkle both sides of bread slices evenly with almonds, pressing to adhere.

4. Spray griddle or large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Place bread slices on griddle; cook, turning once, 2 to 3 minutes per side or until lightly browned. Serve toast topped with Peach Compote.