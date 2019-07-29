HomeRecipesDiabetic Breakfast RecipesAlmond French Toast with Peach Compote

Diabetic Cooking

Almond French Toast with Peach Compote

Diabetic Breakfast Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Almond French Toast with Peach Compote

Topped with Peach Compote, our flavorsome Almond French Toast is the ultimate Sunday morning breakfast food with the family.

Preparation time: Approximately 25 minutes.
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons sucralose-based sugar substitute
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen peeled and sliced peaches, thawed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons no-sugar-added peach fruit spread
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup fat-free (skim) milk
  • 3 tablespoons sucralose-based sugar substitute
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 4 slices multigrain bread
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds

Directions

1. For Peach Compote, stir 3 tablespoons sugar substitute into 1/3 cup water in medium saucepan until dissolved. Add peaches; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until peaches soften.

2. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons water with fruit spread in small bowl; stir into peach mixture in saucepan. Cook 1 minute or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in cinnamon. Cover; keep warm.

3. For Almond French Toast, combine milk and 3 tablespoons sugar substitute in large shallow dish; whisk until sugar substitute dissolves completely. Whisk in eggs, egg whites, almond extract and salt. Place bread in dish and let stand, turning once, about 3 minutes or until egg mixture is absorbed. Sprinkle both sides of bread slices evenly with almonds, pressing to adhere.

4. Spray griddle or large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Place bread slices on griddle; cook, turning once, 2 to 3 minutes per side or until lightly browned. Serve toast topped with Peach Compote.

Yield: 4 servings.

Serving size: 1 toast slice with 1/4 cup compote.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 277 calories, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Protein: 12 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 106 mg, Sodium: 222 mg, Fiber: 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Fruit, 1 Meat.

 

See more Diabetic Breakfast Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.