Diabetes Self-Management

Mushroom Sliders

Looking for the perfect game-day snack to kick off football season? You'll love these satisfying sliders, packed with fall flavor!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
3 servings

Serving size:
2 sliders

1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; sprinkle with salt, if desired, thyme and black pepper. Cook 7 minutes, or until mushrooms are browned and onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat if browning too quickly. Stir in vinegar.

2. Spoon mushroom mixture on bottoms of buns. Top each sandwich with two red pepper strips, arugula, 1/2 teaspoon goat cheese and tops of buns.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 273 calories, Carbohydrates: 38 g, Protein: 12 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 2 mg, Sodium: 345 mg, Fiber: 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 1 Meat.

Categories

Appetizer Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian Mediterranean

