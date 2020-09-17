Mushroom Sliders

1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; sprinkle with salt, if desired, thyme and black pepper. Cook 7 minutes, or until mushrooms are browned and onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat if browning too quickly. Stir in vinegar.

2. Spoon mushroom mixture on bottoms of buns. Top each sandwich with two red pepper strips, arugula, 1/2 teaspoon goat cheese and tops of buns.