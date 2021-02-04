Chunky Veggie Dip

1. Coat slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add red and green peppers, onion, celery, water and red pepper flakes. Cover; cook on low 3 hours, or until celery is tender.

2. Combine milk and cornstarch in small bowl, stirring until cornstarch dissolves. Add to pepper mixture with Cheddar cheese and cream cheese. Press down on cream cheese with rubber spatula until well blended. Stir in pimientos and salt. Cover; cook 15 minutes, or until thickened. Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.

Variation: Use soft corn tortillas instead of chips. Cut each tortilla into 6 wedges and bake in a single layer on a baking sheet at 350°F for 10 minutes. Cool completely before serving. Chips will firm as they cool.