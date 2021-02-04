Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chunky Veggie Dip

Chunky Veggie Dip

Add some flair to your tortilla chips or crudités with this low-carb homemade dip. It's chock-full of flavor, not fat or calories!
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
12 servings

Serving size:
1/4 cup dip

1. Coat slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add red and green peppers, onion, celery, water and red pepper flakes. Cover; cook on low 3 hours, or until celery is tender.

2. Combine milk and cornstarch in small bowl, stirring until cornstarch dissolves. Add to pepper mixture with Cheddar cheese and cream cheese. Press down on cream cheese with rubber spatula until well blended. Stir in pimientos and salt. Cover; cook 15 minutes, or until thickened. Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.

Variation: Use soft corn tortillas instead of chips. Cut each tortilla into 6 wedges and bake in a single layer on a baking sheet at 350°F for 10 minutes. Cool completely before serving. Chips will firm as they cool.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 47 calories, Carbohydrates: 3 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 9 mg, Sodium: 254 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Appetizer Entertaining Slow cooker Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mexican

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

