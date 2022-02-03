Barley “Caviar”

1. Bring water and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in barley. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 45 minutes, or until barley is tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Rinse under cold water; drain well. Place in large bowl.

2. Stir in olives, bell pepper, celery, shallot, and jalapeño. Stir together oil, vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, cumin, and black pepper in small bowl. Pour over barley mixture; stir gently to mix well. Let stand 10 minutes. To serve, spoon barley mixture evenly into endive leaves.

*Note: Jalapeño peppers can sting and irritate the skin, so wear rubber gloves when handling peppers and do not touch your eyes.