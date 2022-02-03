Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Barley “Caviar”

Barley “Caviar”

Looking for the romance of caviar without the price tag? This barley-based version is an elegant alternative that's sure to be a hit with your sweetheart!
Ingredients

Directions

8 appetizers

1 appetizer

1. Bring water and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in barley. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 45 minutes, or until barley is tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Rinse under cold water; drain well. Place in large bowl.

2. Stir in olives, bell pepper, celery, shallot, and jalapeño. Stir together oil, vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, cumin, and black pepper in small bowl. Pour over barley mixture; stir gently to mix well. Let stand 10 minutes. To serve, spoon barley mixture evenly into endive leaves.

*Note: Jalapeño peppers can sting and irritate the skin, so wear rubber gloves when handling peppers and do not touch your eyes.

Calories: 119 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 275 mg

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Appetizer Entertaining Vegetarian Mediterranean

Chunky Veggie Dip

Add some flair to your tortilla chips or crudités with this low-carb homemade dip. It’s chock-full of flavor, not fat or calories!

Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups

Switch up your sandwich game with these tasty Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups filled with sour cream, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Angelic Deviled Eggs

Filled with cottage cheese and seasoned with fresh chives, these tasty angelic deviled eggs are the ideal on-the-go low-carb snack.

