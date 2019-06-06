HomeNutrition & Exercise Vitamin to Curb Hunger: Diabetes Questions and Answers

Vitamin to Curb Hunger: Diabetes Questions and Answers

By Gary Scheiner, MS, CDE

Q: Do you know of any vitamins that help curb hunger? I find it very hard to control my food intake when I’m hungry all the time.

A: Welcome to the club! Most people with diabetes are hungrier than people without diabetes, due to a deficiency of the amylin hormone and the sad fact that both high and low blood sugar levels tend to stimulate the appetite. But you can combat hunger in several ways.

B vitamins (especially B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6) have potential for appetite suppression. B vitamins can be found in food sources such as milk products, green/leafy veggies, beans, legumes and seeds. Vitamin C can help increase absorption of iron from the food we eat, and this can help stabilize appetite. Having your vitamin D level tested is also a good idea. Low vitamin D can be associated with leptin resistance, which contributes to increased hunger.

Vitamins aside, several lifestyle approaches can decrease hunger: increasing exercise, managing stress, drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, and choosing slowly digested (low-glycemic-index) foods, just to name a few. You may also consider asking your physician about diabetes medications that promote appetite suppression, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

