Diabetic-Friendly Thanksgiving Side Dishes

10 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes that Will Leave You Thankful this November

While turkey takes center stage at the Thanksgiving table, it wouldn’t be much of a meal without stellar side dishes serving as a supporting cast.

This list includes several classic Thanksgiving side dishes along with some sides that are sure to become new traditions. All of these recipes are designed to be friendly for anyone watching their blood glucose levels.

Use these recipes to craft a traditional menu or perhaps try something a little different. Either way these recipes are sure to impress and please your guests.

Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes

Looking for a classic mashed potato recipe that’s also diabetes-friendly? You can’t go wrong with simple dish that uses reduced-fat cream cheese and half-and-half. Chives and fresh garlic bring the flavor. Get the recipe.

