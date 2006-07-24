Meditation Resources

Some resources to learn about meditation or practice meditation are the following:

Books

FULL CATASTROPHE LIVING

Using the Wisdom of Your Body and Mind to Face Stress, Pain, and Illness

Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD

Dell Publishing

New York, 1990

HEAL THY SELF

Lessons on Mindfulness in Medicine

Saki Santorelli, EdD

Harmony/Bell Tower

New York, 2000

A PATH WITH HEART

A Guide Through the Perils and Promises of Spiritual Life

Jack Kornfield

Bantam Books

New York, 1993

CDs and Audiotapes

MINDFULLNESS MEDITATION PRACTICE PROGRAMS

Jon Kabat–Zinn

www.mindfulnesstapes.com

GUIDED MEDITATION TAPES

Jon Kabat-Zinn, Saki Santorelli, and others

www.umassmed.edu/cfm/tapes

BODY SCAN AND SITTING

MEDITATION

Mountain and Lake Meditation (with music by John McAndrew)

Joe Nelson

www.norcomtapes.com/nelson