Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Treatment | What’s the Best Hospital?

Managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes is complex, expensive, and time consuming. A lifelong condition, diabetes requires specialists who can identify, mitigate and treat any problems that may arise before diabetes causes heart, circulatory, nerve or other diabetes-related complications.

Staff at these leading diabetes centers in the United States recognize that if proper care and treatment are followed closely the quality of life for patients increases.The American Diabetes Association’s Standards of Care call for treating the whole patient by providing resources on diet, exercise, medication and glucose testing along with clinical practice recommendations. Those standards are intended to provide clinicians, patients, researchers, payers, and others with general treatment goals and tools to evaluate the quality of care.

So what makes a hospital “the best” for patients with diabetes? Since 1990 U.S. News & World Report has ranked hospitals based on physician surveys and other measures, such as low death rates, strong nursing standards, and services important to patients with diabetes, including wound-management services, which are critical due to the skin problems and nerve damage diabetes can inflict.

The following hospitals have staff who know that when a patient with diabetes is admitted for, say, heart disease, doctors and nurses will check for signs of diabetes-related nerve damage, poor circulation, and other conditions that may not have presented with symptoms just yet.

These top hospitals for type 1 and type 2 diabetes care all ranked highly with physicians who picked them after being asked where they would send diabetes patients if location and money were not options. Receiving treatment at any of these hospitals is usually possible by calling a patient referral number or emailing the hospital. That information is available on any of these hospital’s websites. Be sure to check with your health insurer beforehand to see if they’ll cover the cost of treatment.

U.S. News & World Report 2019 Best Hospitals for Diabetes & Endocrinology

1. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic’s Department of Endocrinology, which treats diabetes, is one of the world’s largest. It’s ranked No. 1 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll and is nationally ranked in 15 adult and six pediatric specialties and rated high performing in one adult specialty and nine procedures and conditions. The hospital offers a Healthy Living Program that is described as an “immersive wellness” experience, encompassing exercise, nutrition and mind-body practices. The Mayo Clinic School of Medicine is the teaching arm of the Mayo Clinic. The hospital’s two Rochester campuses include the Mayo Eugenio Litta Children’s Hospital. The Mayo Clinic has a large integrated transplantation program.

2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Massachusetts General Hospital ranked No. 2 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and it is nationally ranked in 16 adult and five pediatric specialties and rated high performing in nine adult procedures and conditions. The hospital is known for its treatment in areas that include cancer, digestive disorders, neurological issues, heart disease, orthopedics, transplantation, urologic diseases and trauma care. Among its specialty facilities are a fertility center, an ALS clinic, a diabetes team and a geriatric medicine unit.

3. University of California Medical Center, San Francisco

UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco, CA is ranked No. 7 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll and No. 3 when it comes to diabetes and endocrinology care. It is nationally ranked in 15 adult and 10 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in eight adult procedures and conditions. The Obesity and Weight Management Clinic offers patients tools to a healthier lifestyle including dietary plans, exercise programs, support groups, lectures, behavior modification and surgery. The UCSF Bariatric Surgery Center performs procedures for obese patients with type 2 diabetes, weight loss for an organ transplant, obstructive sleep apnea and other conditions.

4. UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles

UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA is ranked No. 6 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll and No. 4 for diabetes and endocrinology care. It is nationally ranked in 14 adult and 10 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in eight adult procedures and conditions. The UCLA Medical Center is part of a network of more than 170 primary care practices throughout Southern California and has four main hospitals including Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital; and the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA.

5. John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD is ranked No. 3 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll, No. 9 on the Best Children’s Honor Roll and No. 5 on the diabetes and endocrinology list. Among Hopkins’ research institutes are those dedicated to studying brain science, cell engineering, diabetes and genetic medicine. Hopkins can lay claim to a number of medical firsts, such as developing renal dialysis, isolating and crystallizing insulin and inventing the rechargeable, implantable pacemaker.

6. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York, NY is ranked No. 5 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll and No. 6 on the diabetes and endocrinology list. It is nationally ranked in 15 adult and 10 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in one adult specialty and nine procedures and conditions.

7. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY is ranked No. 14 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll and No. 7 on the diabetes and endocrinology list. It is nationally ranked in nine adult and five pediatric specialties and rated high performing in four adult specialties and seven procedures and conditions. Among the innovations at Mount Sinai are the first successful composite tracheal transplant in 2005, development of a technique for inserting radioactive seeds into the prostate to treat cancer in 1995 and performing the first blood transplant into the vein of a fetus in 1986.

8. University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle

University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, WA, is ranked No. 8 on the diabetes and endocrinology list. It is nationally ranked in six adult specialties and rated high performing in four adult specialties and five procedures and conditions. Among the innovations at the UW Medical Center: The Scribner shunt, which allows patients to go on long-term kidney dialysis, was invented in 1960, and the Bruce Protocol, which uses a treadmill to test for heart disease, was established in 1963. It also opened the first multidisciplinary pain center in 1961.

9. Lenox Hill Hospital, New York

Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY is nationally ranked in six adult specialties and rated high performing in five adult specialties and seven procedures and conditions. It is ranked No. 9 on the diabetes and endocrinology list. Lenox Hill is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital.

10. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado is nationally ranked in seven adult specialties and is No. 10 on the diabetes and endocrinology list. The University of Colorado Hospital is the major academic partner of the University of Colorado Cancer Center, which offers second opinion consultations in specialties like thoracic oncology, gastrointestinal oncology, breast cancer and sarcoma. In addition, the oncology rehabilitation program helps treat cancer-related side effects.

