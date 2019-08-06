Quiz: Medications and Alternative Therapies for Diabetes

Having diabetes may motivate you to look for new ways to improve your health, and this may include searching for new medications and non-medication-related ways to stay healthy. This quiz tests your knowledge on the latest updates in medications and alternative therapies in diabetes.

Q

1. What is one advantage of one of the new non-insulin injection Ozempic® (semaglutide)?

A. It has once-a-week dosing.

B. It is inexpensive.

C. It can be taken with or without food.

D. It is not insulin.

2. What makes Fiasp® (insulin aspart) different from other fast-acting insulins?

A. It does not have to be taken at mealtime.

B. It has no peak.

C. It is a needleless injection.

D. It does not have pre-meainsulin dosing requirements.

3. Which of the following plants has numerous reported benefits that have earned it “superfood” status in the United States, among these being research suggesting its benefit in diabetes, among other diseases?

A. Goji berries

B. Chia seeds

C. Moringa leaf

D. Wild blueberries

4. The leaf of this plant being is studied for its potential diabetes-fighting properties:

A. Apple

B. Mango

C. Coconut

D. Olive

5. What is important to know about superfoods? (More than one answer may apply.)

A. They are rare plants.

B. They tend to be expensive.

C. They can replace a healthy diet.

D. They are good sources of antioxidants.

A

1: A. Ozempic (semaglutide) is a non-insulin medication that is injected once a week.

2: D. Fiasp (insulin aspart) is the first fast-acting insulin that has no specific requirements for pre-meal dosing.

3: C. Moringa leaf. Native to India, Moringa leaf (Moringa oleifera, Moringaceae) has been used among people of India, Asia and subtropical climates. African residents often employ the plant to try to self-treat a variety of conditions, including diabetes. Numerous studies, such as those published in Molecules, Antioxidants, and Immunology, Endocrine & Metabolic Agents in Medicinal Chemistry, suggest the plant may have some benefits in conditions of insulin resistance, including diabetes and polycystic ovarian syndrome. However, many of these studies have been conducted in test tubes or animals, not the human population — yet.

4: B. Native to India, the leaves of Mangifera indica, or mango, have been shown to block the effects of alpha-glucosidase and beta-amylase in test tubes — two enzymes that break down sugar and starch, respectively, according to a study published in Antioxidants. These results, along with some findings from other studies published in 2018, suggest the plant may be useful in treating diabetes, but researchers need to run more experiments.

5: B & D. Plants such as moringa, chia seeds and blueberries have earned the title “superfood” because of their high concentrations of vitamins, antioxidants and other nutrients in comparison to many other plants. Incorporating these and other nutrient-dense foods into your diet can certainly support a healthy diet; however, it’s important to understand that, unfortunately, these foods may be expensive — especially if you buy them as dietary supplements instead of as whole foods. Even if you do choose to use these foods, you should still try to eat well-balanced meals that incorporate plants from all colors of the rainbow to make sure you get as many of the nutrients your body needs for your overall health. And it never hurts to ask your doctor before adding new foods or supplements to your diet.

