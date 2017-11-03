Home > Managing Diabetes > Diabetic Complications & Prevention > Sex and Diabetes Resources

Sex and Diabetes Resources

Print Text Size: A A A

The following sex and diabetes resources can help you navigate this combination of concerns.

Books

Sex and Diabetes: For Him and For Her
Janis Roszler, RD, and Donna Rice, CDE
American Diabetes Association, 2007

Advertisement

The Secrets of Living and Loving with Diabetes: Three Experts Answer Questions You’ve Always Wanted to Ask
William Polonsky, PhD, CDE, Janis Roszler, RD, and Steven Edelman, MD
Surrey Books, 2004

The Five Love Languages
Gary Chapman
Northfield, 2004

Websites

www.diabetes.co.uk/diabetes-and-sex.html

www.sexualadviceassociation.co.uk

www.ashasexualhealth.org/sexual-health

www.webmd.com/sexual-conditions/guide/sex-therapy-counseling#1

www.sextherapyinphiladelphia.com/sexual-communication-technique/

Find a therapist

American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists: www.aasect.org/referral-directory

Return to Better Intimacy With Diabetes

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.