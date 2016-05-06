Home > Blog > Diane Fennell > Whey Protein May Help Control Type 2 Diabetes
Whey Protein May Help Control Type 2 Diabetes

Whey Protein May Help Control Type 2 Diabetes

by Diane Fennell
Print Text Size: A A A

A large breakfast that includes whey protein may help control Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at ENDO 2016, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society. Approximately 29 million people in the United States have Type 2 diabetes, and another 86 million are living with prediabetes.

Previous research has indicated that a large, high-protein breakfast, medium-sized lunch, and small dinner can help manage blood sugar levels and weight in people with Type 2 diabetes. To evaluate whether eating whey protein (a milk byproduct created during cheese production) at breakfast is more effective than eating other proteins for controlling blood sugar, HbA1c (a measure of blood sugar control over the previous 2–3 months), weight, and hunger, the researchers recruited 48 overweight and obese people with Type 2 diabetes. The participants, who had an average age of 59, were randomly assigned to one of three diets containing the same amount of calories for 23 months. The only differences between the diets were in the amount and and type of proteins included at breakfast: The first group ate breakfasts containing 42 grams of 80% whey protein concentrate, such as whey-based shakes; the second group ate breakfasts containing 42 grams of non-whey proteins such as eggs, tuna, and soy; and the third group ate high-carb breakfasts with on 17 grams of protein.

Advertisement

After 12 weeks, the whey protein group had lost an average of 16.7 pounds, compared to 13.4 pounds for those eating other proteins and 6.8 pounds for those eating primarily carbohydrate. Participants eating whey protein also felt less hungry throughout the day, had lower post-meal blood sugar spikes, and had larger decreases in HbA1c compared to those on the other two diets.

“Recent reports have shown that whey protein has a greater lowering effect on [after-meal blood sugar] than any other source of protein like soy, tuna, or eggs,” noted lead study author Daniela Jakubowicz, MD. The whey protein diet significantly suppresses the hunger hormone ‘ghrelin.’ A whey protein drink is easily prepared and provides the advantages of a high-protein breakfast on weight loss, reduction of hunger, glucose spikes, and HbA1c.”

She added that whey protein is not a meal substitute, but rather that the whey protein shake should replace other proteins typically eaten at breakfast.

For more information, see the article “Large Whey Protein Breakfast May Help Manage Type 2 Diabetes” or the study’s abstract on the ENDO 2016 website. And to learn more about controlling high blood sugar, read “Managing Hyperglycemia” by certified diabetes educators Laura Hieronymus and Belinda O’Connell.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

  • JAYDEEP BARUA

    Hi, I am 40 yrs old male 5’7″ and weighing 72 kg…i do 1 hr weight training 5 days a week and also DM2 not taking any medicine and I want to start whey protein for muscle gain and endurance and any particular product cuz I see lots a sugar on all products..any suggestions please?

    • PS

      Try ISOPURE zero carb

    • Eric Arzt

      MusclePharm combat powder is the best protien I’ve used. It has whey and ciesen so it gets absorbed at slow, medium, and fast rate.

    • amine chergui

      jaydeep barua i have a question for you . i have type 2 diabetes and i was asking my self is consuming whey protein will effect the kidneys ?

  • Elise Finch

    This site targets diabetics but is doing a disservice. This article fails to include a critical piece of the original report: “Conclusions: Effects of WP supplementation on glycemia in T2DM depend on the baseline characteristics. Lower body weight, normal triglyceride and lower GLP-1 levels predict glucose lowering. In contrast, obesity, hypertriglyceridemia and high baseline GLP-1 predict increased glucose response.” BMJ Open Diabetes Res Care. 2017;5(1)
    To put it simply, if obesity is already a factor, this won’t work!! But that isn’t mentioned in the watered down report.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions