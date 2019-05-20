What Is the Mediterranean Diet: New Video

If you’re living with diabetes, you may have heard about the potential health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, from improving cardiovascular health to helping with diabetes control to lowering Alzheimer’s disease risk. In this “Healthy Living With Diabetes” video from Certified Diabetes Educator and Registered Dietitian Alison Massey, get five top tips for trying a Mediterranean-style meal plan.

You’ll find out…

• Why the Mediterranean diet is often recommended for people with diabetes;

• What types of foods are included in the Mediterranean meal plan;

• Small steps you can take to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into your diet;

• and more!

