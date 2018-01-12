With overweight and obesity being practically epidemics in our country, many Americans struggle to lose weight and keep it off. But what’s the best way to lose weight? Which diet will help you lose the most weight in the least amount of time? There’s certainly no shortage of options to choose from: Atkins, South Beach, Paleo, Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, juicing, cleansing, intermittent fasting…the list goes on.

The reality is that you likely will lose weight with any “diet.” The real issue, however, is that many of these diets aren’t realistic to stay on long-term. Some diets are overly restrictive, for example, cutting out entire food groups. Others have you sipping on smoothies or other liquids. There’s nothing wrong with that, but smoothies day in and day out can get old real fast. And while some programs are indeed healthful and effective, the cost can be prohibitive, especially if you’re buying packaged foods or supplements.

If you’ve had it with stringent diets, consider another approach: losing weight step by step. It’s not exciting or glamorous, and the weight isn’t going to melt off of you. On the other hand, it’s inexpensive, won’t deprive you, and best of all, it works. Perhaps most importantly, a stepwise approach helps you to form new habits or behaviors around eating, physical activity, stress, and sleep. Ready to start?

1. Decide on your motivation

Who doesn’t want to look good in a bathing suit or wow everyone at a wedding or reunion? There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look nice, but what happens when beach season or the reunion is over? Instead, think about what will keep you on track long after you’ve packed your summer clothes away. Maybe your incentive is to be able to play with your grandchildren, dance at your daughter’s wedding, or avoid having to go on medication. Doing everyday chores or tasks, like climbing stairs, bringing in groceries, or riding a bike, might be important to you. Think about your internal motivation and write it down to refer to later.

2. Decide on your goal

How much weight do you really need to lose? If you’re not sure, talk with your doctor or a dietitian to help you decide on the amount of weight loss that’s best for you. A good way to get started is to aim, initially, to lose 5% of your body weight. For example, if you weigh 200 pounds, a 5% weight loss would be 10 pounds.

3. Set mini-goals

One reason why people easily get discouraged with losing weight is that they set the bar too high for themselves; in other words, they try to lose a large amount of weight in a short amount of time. For the most part, this doesn’t work. Weight that you lose quickly is usually water weight. It takes time to lose fat weight, which is really what you’re striving for. To keep you going, set small or mini goals for yourself. For example, you might aim to lose 5 or 10 pounds at a time, rather than 50 pounds all at once. The best types of goals to set are around your behaviors: eating, exercise, sleeping, etc. Set goals that are specific, realistic, and that are time bound. A good example is:

I will walk for 20 minutes after dinner five times a week for the next two weeks.

I will eat a vegetable with my lunch and dinner at least three times a week for the next month.

Specific? Yes. Achievable? Yes (hopefully). Time bound? You got it.

Heed advice from the National Weight Control Registry (NWCR).

The NWCR is a database of more than 10,000 people who have lost at least 30 pounds and kept the weight off for at least a year. Here’s what makes them successful:

• Limiting calorie intake to between 1300 and 1600 calories daily (Tip: Your calorie needs may be different so talk with your dietitian).

• Eating about 4–5 times a day — no skipping meals!

• Eating breakfast every day.

• Exercising for 60–90 minutes daily. (Tip: Start out slowly with any type of exercise and gradually build up your time and intensity — remember those steps!)

• Weighing themselves often — at least once a week and even every day.

• Tracking food and activity. Keeping a food and activity journal, whether on paper or using an app, is a key part of any weight loss — and weight maintenance — plan.

Turning off the television. On average, Americans watch about 28 hours of TV a week! Watching TV is linked with weight gain. Use the time not watching TV to be active, to plan your meals, to meditate, or to go to bed a little early!

4. Buddy up

A family member, friend, or co-worker can be helpful as you work on losing weight. This person can serve as a coach and cheerleader, especially on days when you’re not feeling very inspired. In addition, he or she can join you in a little friendly competition to make things interesting and provide motivation.

5. Catch some zzzs

According to a Gallup survey, Americans average about 6.8 hours a night, with 40% of those in the United States getting less than the recommended amount of sleep. Not getting enough sleep does more than make you feel groggy and grumpy the next day; it can throw off hormones that regulate appetite, as well. End result? Possible weight gain (by the way, a lack of sleep can wreak havoc with blood sugar control, too). Sleep experts recommend aiming for seven to nine hours a night.

6. De-stress

Everyone has stress in their lives, but some are able to manage it better than others. As with a lack of sleep, chronic stress can lead to higher blood sugar levels and weight gain, thanks to a hormone called cortisol. And, not surprisingly, people often turn to eating as a way to help deal with stress. Stress interferes with sleep, making time for physical activity, and overall self-care. There are a lot of ways to handle stress, such as journaling, meditating, doing yoga, and making time for yourself. If your level of stress seems like too much to deal with, reach out to a professional, like your doctor or a counselor, for help.

The above six steps are just a few of many ways to tackle weight loss. The key is focusing on those that make the most sense for you and that you believe are doable at any given time. Try not to make too many changes at once, either. Remember the old saying: Slow and steady wins the race!

