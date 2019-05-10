Home > Blog > Diane Fennell > Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Increased Cancer Risk
Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Increased Cancer Risk

Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Increased Cancer Risk

By Diane Fennell
Print Text Size: A A A

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) has been linked to an increased risk of cancer in new research published in the Journal of Diabetes.

Advertisement

In the study, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University followed 410,191 men and women with type 2 diabetes, comparing their risk for 23 common types of cancer with that of the general Chinese population. Through the end of the study period in 2017, 8,845 subjects from the initial group had been diagnosed with cancer. Compared to those without type 2 diabetes, men with the condition were found to have a 34% higher risk of cancer, while women had a 62% higher risk.

For men, the risk was increased most for prostate cancer (86% compared to the control group), along with leukemia, skin cancer, thyroid cancer, lymphoma, kidney cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and stomach cancer. For women, the risk was increased most for nasopharyngeal cancer (more than a twofold increased risk), along with cancer of the liver, esophagus, thyroid, lungs, and pancreas, as well as lymphoma, uterine cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and stomach cancer.

Women with type 2 diabetes were found to have a significantly lower risk of gallbladder cancer than those without diabetes.

“These findings have the crucial implication that establishing strategies for cancer-specific regular screening and prevention care among patients with T2D are necessary in clinical practice,” the researchers write.

Want to learn more about type 2 diabetes research? Read “Type 2 Diabetes Research: What’s New?” “Tight Blood Pressure Control Benefits Type 2 Diabetes: Study” and “Low-Carb Breakfast for Diabetes Control.”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions