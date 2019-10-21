Type 1 Diabetes: Young Hockey Star’s Memoir Set for Oct. 29 Release

Montreal Canadiens’ star Max Domi will share his inspiring journey to the NHL after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in his new memoir.

No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL will be released on October 29 via Simon & Schuster Canada.

“Every challenge brings with it an opportunity,” Domi said. “When I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, it changed my life forever, but it never held me back. I hope my story shows that, with the right team around you, it’s possible to do anything you set your mind to.”

In No Days Off, a coming-of-age story, Domi shares how he overcame the challenges of living with type 1 diabetes after he was diagnosed at 12 years old. His dream was to play in the NHL, and the first question he had for the doctor after the diagnosis was: “Can I still play hockey?”

With support from his family and perseverance, Domi learned that overcoming his disease demanded the same qualities it took to be a hockey player, and that he could actually turn this setback into an advantage. Over time, he realized that living with type 1 diabetes made him not just a better hockey player, but a stronger person. Now, Domi checks his blood up to 15 times a day, and he has a support dog, Orion, who will alert him if his blood sugar dips too low while sleeping.

Domi is routinely among the leading scorers on his team. He earned 72 points in the 2018-19 season and was the first Canadiens player to surpass the 20-point mark that year. Before joining the NHL, he was a 2015 World Juniors Championship gold medalist, as well as the 2014-15 recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy.

“I watched Max grow up before and after his diagnosis with type 1 diabetes, and I witnessed every step of his incredible journey, from his earliest days on the ice all the way through to playing in the NHL,” says former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin. “No Days Off is a story that will inspire anyone, young or old, who’s struggled through adversity to follow their dreams.”

Domi is also the National Spokesperson for JDRF. He lives in Montreal, Quebec. Follow him on Twitter (@Max_Domi) and Instagram (@Max). For more information on the JDRF, go to www.jdrf.ca in Canada or www.jrdf.com in the United States.

