Type 1 Diabetes Memoir | No Days Off by Max Domi Set for October Release

Hockey star Max Domi’s soon-to-be-released memoir, No Days Off, will give a candid and inspiring look at what it takes to compete in the NHL while managing type 1 diabetes.

Domi, now 24, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12 after competing in a hockey tournament in Detroit. The diagnosis cast doubt on his dream of playing in the NHL, and the first question he asked his doctor was: “Can I still play hockey?”

In No Days Off, Domi chronicles how he went from that diagnosis to becoming one of the leading scorers on the Montreal Canadiens. In the 2018-19 season he earned 72 goals and was the first player on his team to surpass the 20-goal mark that season.

Prior to that year he was a 2015 World Juniors Championship gold medalist, as well as the 2014-15 recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy. Earning those achievements meant managing his type 1 diabetes with the same focus and drive he applied to his playing.

Today, Domi checks his blood sugar 15 times a day. If Domi’s blood sugar drops in the middle of the night, his support dog, Orion, will wake him up.

Domi shares his experiences inNo Days Off, and is using his voice to spread awareness for type 1 diabetes. He is currently the national spokesperson for the nonprofit JDRF.

“Every challenge brings with it an opportunity,” Domi said in a press release. “When I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, it changed my life forever, but it never held me back. I hope my story shows that, with the right team around you, it’s possible to do anything you set your mind to.”

No Days Off, which is being touted as “an inspiring coming-of-age story,” is set to be released on Oct. 29, 2019 via Simon & Schuster Canada, a division of Simon & Shuster.

Also, writing runs in Domi’s family. His father, NHL grinder Tahir “Tie” Domi, who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets over 16 years, released his own memoir, Shift Work, in 2015.