Adults with type 1 diabetes who used the Medtronic MiniMed 670G achieved lower A1C levels and had generally positive experience with the technology, according to new research presented at the American Association of Diabetes Educators annual meeting.

Advertisement

Approved in 2016, the MiniMed 670G is a hybrid closed-loop system, also known as an “artificial pancreas,” that automatically monitors blood sugar levels and provides appropriate basal doses of insulin with little or no input from the user.

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

Thirty-three adults with type 1 diabetes completed satisfaction surveys after at least 3 months of using the MiniMed 670G and had their A1C levels (a measure of glucose control over the previous 2–3 months) measured quarterly for a year. At 6 months, the average A1C levels in the group had fallen by 0.9% compared to the start of the study, and users reported an average satisfaction score (on a range of 1–5) of 3.79. Participants also saw an increase in the time they spent in target blood glucose range.

“There is a huge push to improve glycemic control and decrease the burden of diabetes management with automated insulin delivery,” noted Lisa T. Meade, PharmD, CDE, in an interview with Endocrine Today.

Want to learn more about type 1 diabetes? Read “Type 1 Diabetes Questions and Answers,” “Six Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms You Need to Know” and see our type 1 diabetes videos.



Diane Fennell

Senior Digital Editor for DiabetesSelfManagement.com, Fennell has 16 years’ experience specializing in diabetes and related health conditions. Based in New York City, she has a degree from Columbia University.

(MiniMed 670G Insulin Pump System. Image courtesy of Medtronic.)