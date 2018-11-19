Home > Blog > Web Team > Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes
Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

by The Editors
Not sure what to do with those inevitable Thanksgiving leftovers? Look no further! From turkey pot pie to a two-minute wrap to turkey and stuffing take two, these three Thanksgiving leftovers recipes are sure to keep the good feelings and flavors of the holiday going.

Easy Old-Fashioned Turkey Pot Pie for Diabetics

1. Easy Old-Fashioned Turkey Pot Pie

If you’re trying to figure out how to use your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers, you’ll want to give our Turkey Pot Pie a try. Ready in only about 30 minutes, it will fill your kitchen with delightful holiday aromas!
2. Two-Minute Turkey Wrap

Turkey And Stuffing Supreme Recipe for Diabetics

3. Turkey and Stuffing Supreme

