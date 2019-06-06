HomeBlogQuinn PhillipsTeens With Diabetes at High Risk for Pregnancy Complications: Study

Teens With Diabetes at High Risk for Pregnancy Complications: Study

By Quinn Phillips

Teens With Diabetes at High Risk for Pregnancy Complications: Study
Print Text Size: A A A

Having diabetes has long been known to increase the risk of certain pregnancy-related complications — risks that can often be minimized by optimizing blood glucose control.

Advertisement

But according to a new study, one group is particularly hard-hit by complications during pregnancy and childbirth: teenagers.

Published in the journal Pediatric Diabetes, the study looked at health insurance claims data for over 33,000 adolescent females, ages 12 to 19, who became pregnant. Out of this group, 639 were identified as having a diabetes diagnosis before pregnancy.

Among the adolescents who didn’t have diabetes before pregnancy, the rates of pregnancy complications and other adverse outcomes were similar to national estimates for teenage pregnancies. Those with diabetes, though, were found to be at higher risk for a number of outcomes: preeclampsia (2.4 times as likely), preterm delivery (1.5 times as likely), high birth weight (1.8 times as likely) and cesarean birth (1.8 times as likely).

Having diabetes was also found to increase the total amount of health care used by pregnant teenagers, with more inpatient (hospital) and outpatient claims submitted. Total medical spending for these adolescents was 45% higher if they had diabetes, and 83% higher if they had diabetes complicated by ketoacidosis or advanced organ damage.

“Our study reinforces the importance of comprehensive reproductive health education for adolescents with diabetes — including the serious risks of pregnancy and need for reliable contraception when these adolescents become sexually active,” the researchers write in the study. “Pregnancy prevention strategies and close monitoring during pregnancy may help to mitigate adverse outcomes and the associated high costs of health care utilization in this population.”

Want to learn more about pregnancy with diabetes? Read “Pregnancy and Type 1 Diabetes” and “Pregnancy With Diabetes.”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions