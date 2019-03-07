Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Study Links Diabetes and Back Pain
Study Links Diabetes and Back Pain

Study Links Diabetes and Back Pain

By Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

People who have diabetes have a higher risk of both back and neck pain, according to a new study from Australia published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Advertisement

The researchers, who were from the University of Sydney, conducted what is called a meta-analysis of existing studies that looked into the association between diabetes and back or neck pain (a meta-analysis uses statistics to combine data from many studies on a single topic). The researchers drew their information from a systematic search of four large electronic health databases. After eliminating the studies that they considered problematic, they scrutinized eleven. The studies involved more than 165,000 people over 18 who had diabetes. The subjects were from Canada, Finland, Iran, Spain, Denmark and the United States. In the end, the meta-analysis found that people with diabetes have a 35 percent higher risk of feeling low back pain and a 24 percent higher risk of experiencing neck pain than people without diabetes.

Although the findings were fascinating, the evidence presented in the studies was not strong enough to determine a causal link between diabetes and neck and back pain, leaving the researchers to speculate on what it could be. They developed several theories. First, they pointed out that the “biochemical milieu of diabetes,” which includes high blood sugar and abnormal cholesterol levels, “facilitates tissue damage.” Second, they said, “Poorly controlled diabetes can also reduce muscle blood flow, increasing the likelihood of cartilage inflammation and other tissue damage.” Third, diabetes is associated with loss of muscle mass and strength. Fourth, it might be that some diabetes medications influence pain. And, finally, some people with diabetes have “a low level of physical activity,” which can predispose them to back and neck pain.

According to senior author Manuela Ferreira, PhD, “Type 2 diabetes and low back pain both have a strong relationship with obesity and lack of physical activity, so a logical progression of this research might be to examine these factors in more detail. Our analysis adds to the evidence that weight control and physical activity play fundamental roles in health maintenance.”

The researchers also mentioned one take-away that physicians can get from the study: they might consider screening back and neck pain patients for undiscovered diabetes.

Want to learn about dealing with pain? Read “Managing Chronic Pain” and “Stretches for Back Pain.”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions