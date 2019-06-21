Strength Training May Help With Blood Sugar Control: Study

Strength training may help with blood sugar control in people with obesity, according to new animal research from the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in Brazil.

In the study, published in the Journal of Endocrinology, researchers found that two weeks of strength training (climbing stairs with a weight attached to their tail) by obese mice with diabetes was enough to change their liver tissue in a way to burn more stored fats and decrease the liver’s production of glucose.

At the end of the 15-day research period, although the mice were still obese, their fasting blood sugar levels were normal and their liver fat had been reduced by 25% to 30% compared to mice who did not perform the strength training.

“In obese individuals at cardiometabolic risk, reducing liver fat is vital to help control diabetes,” noted lead study investigator Leandro Pereira de Moura, PhD. “The liver should produce glucose only under fasting conditions, but if insulin signaling in tissue is impaired, the liver releases glucose into the blood stream even after ingestion of carbohydrate, when insulin levels are high, and this raises the level of blood sugar.”

Diane Fennell

Senior Digital Editor for DiabetesSelfManagement.com, Fennell has 16 years’ experience specializing in diabetes and related health conditions. Based in New York City, she has a degree from Columbia University.