Renewing the Special Diabetes Program

As we reported yesterday, critical federal funding for diabetes research is in jeopardy without action by Congress. The $150 million annually is dedicated to type 1 diabetes research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and type 2 diabetes education and prevention programs, and is provided via the Special Diabetes Program (SDP), which is set to expire on September 30, 2019.

Ensuring SDP is renewed before it expires is one of the top legislative priorities of JDRF, the leading organization funding type 1 diabetes research. At 10 AM ET today, JDRF CEO Aaron Kowalski will be speaking before the Health Subcommittee of the Committee on Energy and Commerce about the importance of renewing the program. View a livestream of the hearing (or a recording once the day’s proceedings have closed) below, or visit the Committee Activity page.

Want to learn more about the Special Diabetes Program? Read “Diabetes Funding in Jeopardy Without Congressional Action” or visit the Special Diabetes Program page on the JDRF website.