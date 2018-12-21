This year was chock-full of diabetes news, cutting-edge research, nutrition updates and more. In celebration of 2018, Diabetes Self-Management is looking back at the year’s most-read stories and serving up the news and information you found most helpful and useful.

1. What is a Normal Blood Sugar Level?

The primary goal of diabetes treatment is to bring blood sugar (or glucose) as close to normal as possible. But what is a normal blood sugar level and how can it be achieved? This how-to-guide highlights the American Diabetes Association recommendations for proper blood sugar management and includes a must-keep blood sugar chart and more. Read the guide >>