Reader’s Choice: 2017 Most Popular Recipes

by Maureen McCarthy
When it comes to food and healthy choices, Diabetes Self-Management has you covered. In celebration of 2017, we are sharing the top seven most delicious and delectable, diabetic-friendly recipes. From pizza and potato salad to mouth-watering desserts, the list is sure to inspire.

Banana Split Ice Cream Pie

1. Banana Split Ice Cream Pie

This mouthwatering banana split ice cream pie was your top pick for 2017. The easy-to-make dessert is a heavenly, yet healthy option for those with a sweet tooth. Get the recipe >>

        Easy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

2. Easy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

For those less inclined to crave the fruity flavors of a banana split, these oatmeal chocolate chip cookies are a sweet lover’s home run. Learn how to make three dozen cookies in 15 minutes. Read more >>

Low-Carb Cauliflower “Potato” Salad for Diabetics

3. Low-Carb Cauliflower “Potato” Salad for Diabetics

During summer gatherings, many crave potato salad as a flavorful side dish. Here is a quick-to-whip-up, low-carb option to compliment any main dish. Read more >>

Chipotle Veggie and Cheese Wrap

4. Chipotle Veggie and Cheese Wrap

If you crave the spiciness and smokey flavors of chipotle, and long for the crispness of fresh veggies, look no further. This chipotle veggie and cheese wrap is sure to tantalize the tastebuds. Learn how to prepare >>

Mango Ice

5. Mango Ice

This delicately delicious dessert is a tasty end to any meal. With only six ingredients, this mouth-watering Mango Ice dessert will please the most discriminating taste buds. Read more >>

Quick and Easy Homemade Pizza

6. Quick and Easy Homemade Pizza

People who love pizza refuse to settle for flavorless alternatives. This diabetic-friendly recipe is chock-full of savory goodness. Adding Canadian bacon, fresh vegetables and more, this pizza is our reader’s top pick. Get the recipe >>

HMushroom & Chicken Skillet

7. Mushroom & Chicken Skillet

When searching for a savory main dish, this mushroom and chicken entrée will jump start your taste buds. Add some mixed greens and fresh strawberry slices and your meal will be well-balanced and complete. Learn more >>

For more healthy and easy-to-prepare diabetes-friendly recipes, visit Diabetes Self-Management’s Diabetic Cooking.

